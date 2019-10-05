World Athletics Championships: Qatar hero Barshim wins gold

Thousands of fans flocked to the Khalifa International Stadium to watch local hero Barshim take gold last night in Doha, Qatar.

Defending champion Barshim had been earmarked as the poster boy of these championships ever since they were awarded to Doha, but had competed just three times all season prior to this week because of an ankle injury.

A season’s best of 2.29m in qualifying inspired hope that he may be able to contend for a medal, in what looked a sub-par year for the event.

Instead, Barshim surpassed all expectation, producing a first-time clearance of 2.37m, the highest jump in the world this year, to become the first man to ever defend a world high jump title. Authorised neutral athletes Mikhail Akimenko and Ilya Ivanyuk took silver and bronze respectively, both in new personal bests.