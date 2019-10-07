Palestinian dies of his wounds in Gaza

A Palestinian youth died Monday of his wounds after being exposed to Israeli army gunfire near the Gaza-Israel security fence, according to Palestinian Health Ministry, reports Anadolu Agency.

“Palestinian youth Fadi Osama Hijazi, 21, died of wounds after being injured by Israeli bullets in February of this year near the town of Jabalya, northern Gaza Strip,” the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

Hijazi was severely injured while taking part in the weekly anti-occupation protests, known as the Great March of Return.

Since the Gaza rallies began in March last year, nearly 270 protesters have been martyred and thousands more wounded by Israeli forces at the security fence with Gaza.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year-old blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has shattered the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of free movement in and out from Gaza and prevented many basic amenities.