Somali police receive counterterrorism training in Turkey

A group of Somali police officers are receiving counterterrorism training in an elite school of Turkish army commandos in the town of Foca, west of Izmir, Turkish media reported yesterday.

The training is being carried out in coordination by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) which provides development aid to Somalia and other countries.

According to the Daily Sabah, the officers learned how to handle terror threats and how to deal with landmines and handmade explosive devices.

The Turkish newspaper also said that the police officers have been trained by Turkish officers on how to check residential areas for terror threats and neutralise terrorists in those areas.

They learned about different types of explosives and how to carry out counterterrorism raids.

The Gendarmerie General Command (Turkish police) have trained 1,849 security officers from 23 countries since 1984.