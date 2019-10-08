Syria: Kurds ‘tossed aside’ by Trump

The Syrian regime said today that it would welcome Kurds back into its fold after they were “tossed aside” by the US, Al-Manar reported.

Kurds in northern Syria have been fighting regime forces since the onset of the Syria civil war in an effort to established an independent state. America led an international coalition fighting Daesh in the country and backed Kurdish forces who provided it with ground troops to fight the terror group.

However yesterday Trump declared that he would withdraw US troops from Syria ahead of a planned Turkish military operation to create a “safe zone” in which nearly two million Syrians can be homed.

Speaking to Al-Watan newspaper, Syria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad stressed that Damascus “will defend all Syrian territory, and will not accept any occupation of its land.”

Kurdish groups, he added, have been “tossed aside” by Washington.

“We advise those who have gone astray to return to the nation, because the nation is their final destiny,” he added, encouraging Syria’s Kurds to reconcile with the government.

READ: Trump says ‘too costly’ to back Kurdish forces in Syria