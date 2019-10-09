Egypt medical convoy treats Palestinians in Gaza 

A ten-member Egyptian medical convoy yesterday entered the Gaza Strip to provide medical care for Palestinians in the enclave, Quds Press reported.

Dr Hisham Farhoud, the head of the specialist medical convoy, said: “The delegation consist of senior experts in different fields who will take part in treating patients with serious illnesses.”

The convoy, which entered Gaza through the Israeli controlled Erez crossing, started working in the European Hospital in the south of Gaza yesterday and is expected to stay in the Strip for seven days.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health thanked Egypt and the Egyptian doctors “who proved the continuous popular and official Egyptian support for Palestine and the Palestinians.”

“The visit of the delegation of the Egyptian doctors comes in the frame of Egyptian-Palestinian cooperation to afford qualitative treatment for Gaza patients,” spokesman of the Ministry of Health in Gaza Ashraf Al-Qidra said.

Al-Qidra said that his ministry has been working hard to cooperation with specialist doctors from abroad in order to afford “excellent” treatment for patients in the coastal enclave who are unable to travel to access treatment abroad due to the 12-year Israeli siege.

