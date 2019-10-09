Iran Foreign Minister: Iran opposes possible Turkish operation in East of Euphrates

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed his country’s opposition to possible Turkish operation in east of the Euphrates in Syria.

The Iranian Foreign Minister made this position clear on the phone with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, about the possible Turkish military operation in east of the Euphrates, according to Iranian state television on Tuesday.

The TV Channel reported that Zarif assured his Turkish counterpart that Iran is against the possible operation and respects the territorial integrity of Syria, highlighting the need to maintain stability and security of the country by fighting terrorism.

Zarif pointed out that the Adana agreement signed 21 years ago is the best way to reassure and allay Turkish concerns about terrorism.

The 1998 Adana Agreement provides for Syria’s full cooperation with Turkey fighting cross-border terrorism. It gives Turkey the right to “chase down terrorists” inside Syria up to 5 kilometres and to take the necessary security measures if its national security is jeopardised.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a military operation is imminent in the east of the Euphrates River, while US President Donald Trump confirmed the withdrawal of 50 US soldiers from the area where Turkey is likely to launch the operation.

The Turkish Defence Ministry announced earlier, completing all preparations for a possible military operation in the east of the Euphrates River in Syria.

During a press release, the ministry stressed the need to establish a safe area there to “contribute to the stability and peace in the region so that Syrian refugees can live in a safe environment.”