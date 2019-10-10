 Nasrallah: Anyone bets on America is destined to fail

Leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has said that the US is untrustworthy.

“The Americans abandoned the Kurds overnight and left them. This is the fate of all who bet on the US,” Nasrallah said during his speech at the weekly Ashura council at Sayyed Al-Shuhada compound, according to Alahed News.

Hezbollah’ Secretary-General pointed out that all experiences confirm that the Americans do not preserve their allies and do not respect the agreements.

Nasrallah called on anyone looking the US for alternative options, pointing out that what is happening in the east of the Euphrates is a message to them.

He pointed to the words of the Iranian leader Ali Khamenei when he rejected any negotiations with the US, stressing that Iran’s experience confirms that the US cannot be trusted.

He added that what they have done today with the Kurds is a message to all the peoples of the region and all those who rely on the US; they have to search for another alternative as betting on the US brings nothing but failure.

On Monday, the United States began withdrawing its troops from northeast Syria near the border with Turkey amid preparations for a military operation by Turkey to clear the territory of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which is the primary component of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces coalition in the war against Daesh. Ankara sees YPG an arm of the PKK and considers both to be terrorist organisations.