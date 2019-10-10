United States’ UN envoy warns Turkey it faces ‘consequences’ amid Syria assault

The United States’ envoy to the United Nations on Thursday warned Turkey it faced repercussions from its assault against Kurdish militias in northeastern Syria if it did not protect vulnerable populations or contain Daesh, Reuters reports.

“Failure to play by the rules, to protect vulnerable populations, failure to guarantee that Daesh cannot exploit these actions to reconstitute will have consequences,” Kelly Craft told reporters after the UN Security Council met behind closed doors on Syria.

