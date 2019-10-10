Portuguese / Spanish / English

United States’ UN envoy warns Turkey it faces ‘consequences’ amid Syria assault

October 10, 2019 at 9:45 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, International Organisations, Middle East, News, Syria, Turkey, UN, US
Turkish Armed Forces' armoured vehicles and armoured personnel carriers, carrying Turkish commandos move towards to Syrian border at Turkey's Sanliurfa as Turkish troops along with the Syrian National Army begin Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria against PKK/YPG, Daesh terrorists, across Akcapinar district of Sanliurfa, Turkey on 9 October 2019. [Mehmet Akif Parlak - Anadolu Agency]
Turkish Armed Forces' armoured vehicles and armoured personnel carriers, carrying Turkish commandos move towards to Syrian border at Turkey's Sanliurfa as Turkish troops along with the Syrian National Army begin Operation Peace Spring across Akcapinar district of Sanliurfa, Turkey on 9 October 2019. [Mehmet Akif Parlak - Anadolu Agency]
The United States’ envoy to the United Nations on Thursday warned Turkey it faced repercussions from its assault against Kurdish militias in northeastern Syria if it did not protect vulnerable populations or contain Daesh, Reuters reports.

“Failure to play by the rules, to protect vulnerable populations, failure to guarantee that Daesh cannot exploit these actions to reconstitute will have consequences,” Kelly Craft told reporters after the UN Security Council met behind closed doors on Syria.

READ: US transfers two of the most dangerous Daesh fighters from Syria to Iraq

