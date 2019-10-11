Somalia: USAID announces some $50M in education funding

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced on Friday nearly $50 million in education funding in Somalia, reports Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the US embassy in the Somali capital of Mogadishu said the five-year program “aims to increase access to quality education and support accelerated learning for out-of-school children and youth who have been persistently left behind.”

Dubbed “Bar Ama Baro”, or Teach or Learn, the program brings funding for Somali education by USAID to $65 million.

“USAID is currently supporting a $10 million project implemented by UNICEF and a $5 million contribution to the Girls’ Education Challenge program managed by the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development,” the statement added.

Somalia welcomed the announcement, saying: “More goodies & goodwill when governance is well driven.”

A third of Somalia’s debt is owed to the multilateral development banks including the World Bank and African Development Bank as well as the International Monetary Fund (IMF).