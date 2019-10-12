Arab foreign ministers meet in Cairo over Syria

Arab foreign ministers held an emergency meeting in Cairo on Saturday to discuss recent developments in war-torn Syria, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The meeting comes a few days after Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria to secure its borders by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria’s territorial integrity.

Addressing the meeting, Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil underlined the importance of returning Syria to the Cairo-based Arab League.

READ: ‘Home countries need to take back Daesh terrorists’

Syria’s membership in the league has been suspended since 2011, when the Bashar Al-Assad regime launched a harsh crackdown on pro-democracy protests, sparking eight years of civil war.

Saturday’s meeting saw speeches by the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, who called for halting the Turkish operation and reaching a political solution to the conflict in Syria.