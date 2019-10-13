Dozens hurt in Israel occupation forces teargas attack in Ramallah

Dozens of Palestinian young men suffered from their exposure to tear gas during violent clashes at dawn Sunday with the Israeli occupation forces in Ramallah city, Palestine Information Center reports.

The clashes took place in Attira neighborhood of Ramallah after the occupation forces broke into and ransacked the house of prisoner Samer al-Arbeed.

Similar clashes also happened at the main entrance to Surda town, northeast of Ramallah, during an occupation forces campaign, with no reported injuries.

