Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Dozens hurt in Israel occupation forces teargas attack in Ramallah

October 13, 2019 at 1:30 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli forces intervene in Palestinians with tear gas during a protest against construction of Jewish settlement within 43rd anniversary of Palestinian Land Day in Ramallah, West Bank on March 29, 2019. [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
 October 13, 2019 at 1:30 pm

Dozens of Palestinian young men suffered from their exposure to tear gas during violent clashes at dawn Sunday with the Israeli occupation forces in Ramallah city, Palestine Information Center reports.

The clashes took place in Attira neighborhood of Ramallah after the occupation forces broke into and ransacked the house of prisoner Samer al-Arbeed.

Similar clashes also happened at the main entrance to Surda town, northeast of Ramallah, during an occupation forces campaign, with no reported injuries.

WHO: ‘Unprecedented’ attacks against healthcare by Israel forces in 2018

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Palestine Book Awards 2019 - Attend an evening discussion with the shortlisted authors
Show Comments