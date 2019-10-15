Erdogan is too late

Suddenly, the Arab League came back to life after being buried for years, unmoved by the grave events and bloody tragedies that have befallen the nation since the US invaded Iraq and presented it on a silver platter to Iran. It wasn’t brought back to life after the Russian and Iranian invasion of Syria and their heinous crimes against the Syrian people, nor after the Saudi invasion of Yemen and the atrocious massacres committed against its people of Yemen.

The Arab League also did not awaken after invaders, from every race and nationality, attacked Libya and killed thousands of its people, nor did the Arab League see the continuous Zionist attacks on Gaza and the siege and starvation imposed on its people. It did not notice the siege on Qatar or anything. However, by the will of God, it rose from the dead as soon as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start Operation Peace Spring, east of the Euphrates, in northeastern Syria.

The Arab League issued a statement condemning Turkey and held a meeting of foreign ministers immediately to condemn what it called the Turkish attack on Syria, calling for its immediate withdrawal from Syrian territories. Otherwise, it will take political, economic and tourism measures regarding cooperation with it.

There is no doubt that this dead body was coaxed from the cemetery by the countries in the Gulf, i.e. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, both of which were angered and attacked Turkey violently as soon as it made its announcement. They described Operation Peace Spring as a Turkish invasion of Arab Syria and a violation of its sovereignty. Their powerful media machine began to reiterate this, without any shame or embarrassment, even though they are the ones who invaded a neighbouring Arab country, Yemen, killing thousands, burning everything, destroying its infrastructure, and demolishing its buildings and historical monuments out of hatred, sending it back to the Stone Age.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE overlooked the Russian and Iranian occupation of Syria and remained deadly silent in the face of the grave violations and brutal crimes they committed against the Syrian people. However, these silent mouths spoke and raised their voices when Turkey entered Syrian territory, which hasn’t been under the control of the regime since 2012.

Kurds had raised the Kurdish flag in the area and hung pictures of their leader, Abdullah Ocalan on the buildings and in the squares. They changed the main infrastructure of the buildings they occupied, expelled the indigenous Arab inhabitants, took over their homes, businesses and agricultural lands and destroyed complete Arab villages. They also committed massacres against Sunni Muslims, changed the names of villages, streets and buildings, giving them Kurdish names. For example, Ras Al-Ayn, which was liberated by the Syrian National Army and Turkish forces as part of the military operations, has been named Sari Kani, while Tell Abyad has been called Derbassiyah.

They put in place new laws, appointed a president, prime ministers and parliament, and established their own courts ruling in accordance with their own laws. They forced the youth to perform military service and changed school curriculums from Arabic to Kurdish.

This Kurdish movement was established by the US and it backed it with money and weapons. The US trained the Syrian Democratic Forces in order for them to be loyal to the US and Israel and planted them in the northeastern part of Syria.

They are attempting to suffocate Syria by dividing the north and east, from the Iraqi order to the Mediterranean Sea. The Kurds want to annex Iraq and expand into Turkey in the south in order to establish the great Kurdish state they are dreaming of, brining together the Kurds in the diaspora from Russia, Iran and the rest of the world.

Therefore, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) constantly aims to destabilise Turkey in order to cause separation and commits acts of terrorism, including murder and bombings, intimidating the people in the country. These Kurdish separatists want to divide the nation and create an entity similar to Israel to act as another thorn in the nation’s side.

They are the ones who revived the Arab League, which should have changed its name with its rebirth to the Israel League, as its positions are aligned with those of Israel.

Israel also strongly supports the Kurdish militias, and therefore its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu violently condemned Operation Peace Spring in an official statement. He also warned against Turkey and its proxies ethnically cleansing Kurds in Syria, in a tweet, and reassured them that “Israel is prepared to extend humanitarian assistance to the gallant Kurdish people”.

Israel strongly condemns the Turkish invasion of the Kurdish areas in Syria and warns against the ethnic cleansing of the Kurds by Turkey and its proxies.

Israel is prepared to extend humanitarian assistance to the gallant Kurdish people. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) October 10, 2019

It is not strange for us to see the Zionist Arab regimes express similar positions to that of Israel, as that has occurred in recent years after the masks were shed and all dealings were done on the table, not under it, as was the case in the past.

However, did they, along with leaders from the EU, especially France, become angry, revolt and attack Turkey to save the Kurds?

Of course this is not out of love for the Kurds, but rather out of hate for Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan personally. The Zionist Arab regimes fear him as a strong leader leading the Muslim nation and the masses support him. Saudi Arabia wants leadership to be in its hands from a doctrinal point of view, using its historical and geographic premise given the presence of the two holy mosques on its soil. It views Erdogan as a threat, especially after the Arab nations grew attached to him personally and his hosting of Arab refugees from various Arab countries providing a safe haven to those oppressed and helpless in their countries.

As for the West, it does not want a strong state in the Muslim world, even if its constitution is secular, nor does it want strong independent leaders such as Erdogan, who can act as an example for other Muslim leaders. It wants the Arab leaders to be dependent followers. Meanwhile, France was hoping to succeed the US in Syria given its history there, as it was one of its colonies in the east, and they view the Kurds a strong ally.

Despite this, the Syrian Democratic Forces feel betrayed by their allies. According to CNN, they said they had been stabbed in the back by their allies and withdrew their forces from the border areas, thus allowing Turkey to invade northeastern Syria.

Operation Peace Spring is not targeting the Kurds, but the areas controlled by Kurdish militias, most of which are Arab areas. The campaign is targeting the PKK and its branches in Syria, such as the YPG, who want to divide Syria, Iraq and Turkey. They do not represent the Kurdish people, from whom emerged the great leader Saladin who united the nation and liberated Jerusalem. We must always differentiate between the mercenary Kurdish militias and the great Kurdish people, who are our brothers in religion and land.

Erdogan has been calling for the establishment of safe zones for years in the northern part of Syria in order for Syrian migrants to return, but Trump continued to avoid this until he put everyone on the spot and began his operation, which I believe is far too late. He left Iran and Russia to kill the Syrian people, destroy the country and its civilisation, loot its wealth and change the demographics of the country.

Ultimately, Erdogan is fighting to secure the borders of his country and preserve the unity of his country as well as the unity of Syria and prevent its division at the hands of the separatist militias. Turkey will not occupy Syria, but instead will return the Arabs, Kurds, Turkmen and Assyrians who were expelled from their countries and handed to the local administration, as was the case in Afrin. It is governed by a local Kurdish administration and they live peacefully and safely, supplied with everything they need and basic services by Turkey.

As for Russia, it came from afar as an occupying force and Iran came from the east to support a criminal regime at the expense of the Syrian people. They are the ones occupying Syria. So, I say to the Arab League, pull yourself together, since you’ve risen from the dead, before you return to the cemetery.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.