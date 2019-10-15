FM: Saudi reaps fruits of King Salman’s visit to Russia

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir has said that Russia and Saudi Arabia are partners in making modern history, pointing out that King Salman’s visit to Moscow two years ago marked a historic turning point.

In a statement, a copy of which made available to Sputnik, Al-Jubeir stressed the Kingdom’s keenness to build close relations between leaders and people, pointing out that relations between Riyadh and Moscow have witnessed significant growth over the past four years.

The Saudi minister said that Riyadh and Moscow look forward to intensifying bilateral relations, where they have a common vision regarding the international system, as well as the principle of sovereignty of states, respecting international laws and non-interference in the affairs of other countries. They also have identical views on the Palestinian issue, as well as the will to resolve the Syrian crisis peacefully in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Al-Jubeir revealed that the two countries agreed to strengthen relations in many areas such as security, space, education and energy, stressing that the two countries are working together to provide stability in oil prices to serve both sides; producers and consumers.

Putin’s visit to the kingdom is the first since 2007.

