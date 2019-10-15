Iran’s exports to neighbouring countries hit $24bn

The value of Iranian exports to neighbouring countries amounts to $24 billion, including $16 billion to Arab states, an official has reported.

Director General of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran’s Arab-African Office Masoud Kamali Ardakani said the main exports to Arab countries include foodstuff, minerals and petrochemicals, Fars News Agency reported.

The US’ sanctions on Iran, the official said, have led to limited restrictions in some of these markets, while exports have grown in others.

Exports to Iraq amounted to $4.6 billion in the past six months.

The United States re-imposed sanctions on Iran last November after US President Donald Trump pulled out of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers

Official data indicates that the volume of trade with the UAE reached about $ 19 billion last year, making the Emirates Tehran’s second largest trade partner.