Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Sudan communists call for mass protest to fulfil revolution’s goals

October 15, 2019 at 10:37 am | Published in: Africa, News, Sudan
Sudanese protesters rally in the area of the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum at sunset on 15 April 2019. [Ashraf SHAZLY / AFP / Getty]
Sudanese protesters rally in the area of the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum at sunset on 15 April 2019 [Ashraf SHAZLY/AFP/Getty]
 October 15, 2019 at 10:37 am

The Sudanese Communist Party on Sunday called for a million man protest on 21 October in an effort to fulfil the goals of the revolution, Anadolu reported.

The Communist Party, the largest among the Sudanese parties which revolted against ousted President Omar Al-Bashir, called for dissolving the former ruling party and excluding it from the main positions.

The party, which rejected the agreement between the Military Council and the Freedom and Change forces, called for an international investigation commission to probe the dispersal of the sit-in outside the army headquarters in Khartoum early this year.

In addition, it called for dissolving the security services formed in the wake of the military coup which brought Al-Bashir to power in 1989, regaining stolen money and leaving Yemen.

The National Congress Party, the former ruling party, and the Popular Congress Party rejected calls for their members to participate in the protests.

READ: Sudan receives $1.5bn from Saudi Arabia, UAE

Categories
AfricaNewsSudan
Show Comments
Palestine Book Awards 2019 - Attend an evening discussion with the shortlisted authors
Show Comments