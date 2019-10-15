UEFA holds inquiry on Turkish players’ soldier salute

UEFA, European football’s governing body, launched an investigation on Tuesday against Turkey for a military salute performed by players of its national team, reports Anadolu Agency.

Turkish National Football Team players did military salutes while celebrating a goal they scored during the UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifiers against Albania in Istanbul, as well as during their match against France in Saint-Denis, in reference to Turkey’s anti-terror operation in Syria launched on October 9.

UEFA initiated “disciplinary investigations” for the matches, appointing an inspector with regard to “potential provocative political behaviour,” UEFA said in a statement.

During the matches, Turkish players celebrated their goals by a soldier’s salute, dedicating their goal to Turkish soldiers currently fighting in northern Syria in the ongoing Operation Peace Spring.