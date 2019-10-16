Portuguese / Spanish / English

Civil aircraft crashes in Turkey

The wreckage of a civilian training plane at the site after it crashed in Antalya, Turkey on 15 October 2019 [Fatih Hepokur/Anadolu Agency]
A civil training aircraft crashed yesterday in Turkey’s Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, as reported by Anadolu Agency. 

The aircraft crashed shortly after it took off in the Ulualan region of the Antalya’s Manavgat district.

Firefighters and ambulances arrived at the scene following the incident.

“The plane crashed just after taking off. Our teams are arriving at the scene,” Munir Karaloglu, Antalya’s governor told Anadolu Agency.

Karaloglu added that there are no reported casualties so far.

