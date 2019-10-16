Iraq deports 537 foreign children from Daesh families

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry yesterday announced that it had deported 64 children of Uzbek nationality, whose families belong to Daesh.

In a statement, the ministry said that the deportation of the children has been concluded with the participation of the Supreme Judicial Council, the Ministry of Justice and Security Services, and in cooperation with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The children were handed over to the official authorities in their country.

The statement added that the government previously handed over many children of different nationalities, whose fathers belong to Daesh, noting that the total number of children who have already been deported by Iraqi authorities reached 537 children.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry, in its statement, called on all countries with nationals affiliated with Daesh to coordinate with authorities through diplomatic channels in order to extradite their citizens and try them at home.

