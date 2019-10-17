King Salman renews Saudi support for Palestinians

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Bin Abdulaziz renewed on Wednesday his country’s support for the Palestinian people, Al-Watan Voice has reported. The Saudi monarch affirmed the Kingdom’s backing for the people of Palestine to establish a state on the 1967 borders during a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Abbas thanked Salman for maintaining the stand taken originally by the founder of the Kingdom, the late King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud. The PA president said that he and the Palestinian people are standing alongside Saudi Arabia in its war against terror.

Although more than 60 Palestinians are being held prisoner by the Saudi government, Abbas did not mention the issue during his two-day visit to the Kingdom.

