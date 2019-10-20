Netanyahu: Relying on Arab MKs endangers Israel’s security

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that establishing an Israeli government relying on Arab joint list endangers Israel’s security.

Netanyahu wrote on his Facebook page that leader of Kahol Lavan (Blue and White) Benny “Gantz refuses a unity government.”

According to him Gantz, Blue and White number-two Yair Lapid and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman refuse to commit that they will not set up a minority government that will support the members of the joint list.

Netanyahu said:

How can Israel act against Iran and Hezbollah when MKs who support Hezbollah can bring down the government?

“Establishing a minority government leaning on the Joint List is an anti-Zionist move that endangers our security,” he warned.

Netanyahu’s comments came less than a week before the expiration of the presidential mandate given to him by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to form a new government.

