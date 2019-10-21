Haniyeh: Israel’s Judaisation of Jerusalem will not succeed

The Head of the Hamas Political Bureau has said that the Israeli occupation’s Judaisation plans for Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque will not succeed. Ismail Haniyeh made his comments on Al-Aqsa TV.

“The plans for the division of Al-Aqsa will not succeed,” insisted the former democratically-elected Palestinian Prime Minister. “We will not allow the passing of the occupation’s plans, even if this would cost us our lives. Jerusalem’s features will not be changed, and all [of Israel’s] decisions will not change the facts.”

Haniyeh pointed out that the people of Palestine need to “confront the occupation’s plans with a complete vision and a wise and courageous plan.” Events cannot, he explained, overwhelm our central cause. “Jerusalem will remain our compass at the centre of the conflict with the occupation. Despite all the challenges, we are heading towards victory, liberation and return.”

According to the Hamas leader, Israel is taking advantage of regional events and preoccupations in order to target the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa. “Nevertheless, the people of Jerusalem will not hesitate to defend the land, the religious sanctuaries and the constants of our people.” He ended his speech by saluting those who struggle against injustice in Al-Aqsa and the alleyways of Jerusalem. “They are and remain an important part of our nation.”

Israel report: ‘Hamas will win legislative elections’