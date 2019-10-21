Portuguese / Spanish / English

Haniyeh: Israel’s Judaisation of Jerusalem will not succeed

October 21, 2019 at 12:07 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh speaks during a solidarity rally organized by Palestinian Authority's Committee for Prisoners' Affairs in front of Red Crescent office in Gaza City, Gaza on 30 September 2019. [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]
The Head of the Hamas Political Bureau has said that the Israeli occupation’s Judaisation plans for Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque will not succeed. Ismail Haniyeh made his comments on Al-Aqsa TV.

“The plans for the division of Al-Aqsa will not succeed,” insisted the former democratically-elected Palestinian Prime Minister. “We will not allow the passing of the occupation’s plans, even if this would cost us our lives. Jerusalem’s features will not be changed, and all [of Israel’s] decisions will not change the facts.”

Haniyeh pointed out that the people of Palestine need to “confront the occupation’s plans with a complete vision and a wise and courageous plan.” Events cannot, he explained, overwhelm our central cause. “Jerusalem will remain our compass at the centre of the conflict with the occupation. Despite all the challenges, we are heading towards victory, liberation and return.”

According to the Hamas leader, Israel is taking advantage of regional events and preoccupations in order to target the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa. “Nevertheless, the people of Jerusalem will not hesitate to defend the land, the religious sanctuaries and the constants of our people.” He ended his speech by saluting those who struggle against injustice in Al-Aqsa and the alleyways of Jerusalem. “They are and remain an important part of our nation.”

