Lebanon’s Hariri proposes economic initiative before deadline

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has proposed an initiative that could lead to a way forward for the country’s economic crisis, Qatar’s Al-Shorouq newspaper reported on Sunday. The announcement came before the end of the 72-hour deadline that he gave to his government partners.

Hariri has held many meetings with partners and politicians from most of the Lebanese factions, including President Michel Aoun, who tweeted that “there will be an assured solution for the crisis” affecting Lebanon.

According to Al-Shorouq, Lebanese media generally agree on Hariri’s proposal, which is based on economic reforms and meets the demands of the people of Lebanon. It includes a budget for the coming year which, it is insisted, should not have a deficit.

Hariri’s plan includes an increase in the amount of budget contributions from the banks as well as salary reductions for state officials, including the President of Lebanon, MPs and ministers, as well as civil servants. The Prime Minister hopes that the initiative will satisfy the demands of the people, who have been engaged in days of anti-government demonstrations in protest at corruption and austerity.

READ: Will the Lebanese end Hariri’s era of corruption?