Report: 4,000 Palestinian refugees killed in Syria

After eight years of war in Syria, 4,002 Palestinian refugees have been killed, including 487 women, according to the monitoring and documentation team of the Action Group for Palestinians of Syria (AGPS).

In a report, the organisation pointed out that 1,987 Palestinians were killed in Palestinian refugee camps and communities up to 21 October, up from 1,953 victims until the same date last year.

According to statistics, Yarmouk camp in Damascus topped the list of areas where Palestinians were most at risk, with 1,457 deaths recorded there as a result of the siege, destruction and attempts to regain control of the camp.

Some 266 victims were reported in Daraa camp in southern Syria, 203 in Khan Al-Sheikh camp in Damascus’ countryside, 181 in Al-Neirab camp, Aleppo, and 124 in Al-Husseinieh camp. A further 188 victims were documented but could not be identified, according to AGPS’ report.

