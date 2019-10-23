9-year-old girl dies as rains hit Cairo

Heavy rain in the Egyptian capital has caused chaos across Cairo, particularly in the eastern part of the city.

Only in #Cairo …. When a tunnel got flooded by the rain someone decided to make a day of it… #rainyday

pic.twitter.com/neg6F5VwhC — shaimaa khalil BBC (@Shaimaakhalil) October 22, 2019

The airport was flooded and flights were delayed. The ministry of aviation shut down Terminal 1 because of water leakage.

🇪🇬 — DEVELOPING: Flights leaving Cairo International airport were delayed due to heavy rain and floods. pic.twitter.com/0yjrtnootI — BELAAZ 🌐 (@TheBelaaz) October 22, 2019

#مطار_القاهرة الجوي في دقايق اصبح ميناء القاهرة البحري

و السياح تستهزئ بما جرى في المطار

المفروض #السيسى ينتهزها فرصه و يقبض على الفريق #احمد_شفيق الي صمم المطار ده و اعتبره من انجازاته

الدال على الخير كفاعله

و هنيالك يا فاعل الخير و الثواب

ده احنا عايزين #سد_النهضة في #مدينة_نصر pic.twitter.com/GbXb1i2wxm — AMR ABD ELHADY (@amrelhady4000) October 22, 2019

The metro was overcrowded.

Traffic was heavy.

The government announced that universities, schools and nurseries were suspended in some areas.

#RainyCairo a little bit of rain and #firstclassnurserycairo has a new garden pool 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/F3WeQ2rpdU — First Class Nursery (@FirstClassCairo) October 22, 2019

People took to social media to criticise the poor infrastructure and ineffective drainage systems in the city.

Cairo is literally sinking because of rain today. I hope the government is satisfied with all the "infrastructure" projects it's spending budget on. pic.twitter.com/1A5qVml9fO — Mina Kamel (@minafkamel) October 22, 2019

Where the streets have no drains … A few inches of rain in #Cairo pic.twitter.com/1epXjE26Jq — Dahlia Eissa (@dahlia_eissa) October 22, 2019

What infrastructure? Say #Egyptians #Cairo airport today after some rain.

Terribly symbolic of the state of affairs:

The country is drowning. pic.twitter.com/OhPF80eBe2 — Amr Khalifa (@Cairo67Unedited) October 22, 2019

Others pointed out that authorities should fix the current capital rather than build a new one in the middle of the desert which is costing $58 billion.

These are images from Cairo after about an hour of rainfall. Maybe fix the current capital that's home to over 20 million people now rather than build an overpriced new one in the middle of the desert in which almost none of Cairo's current residents can afford to live. https://t.co/9yA0m8g98P — Timothy E Kaldas (@tekaldas) October 22, 2019

One asked that Egyptians spare a thought for the thousands of homeless people in Cairo who will be suffering during this weather. There are roughly three million homeless children in the capital.

with all this rain pouring down for the next few days please remember that there are so many homeless people around cairo who have no shelter from the rain so if you do see someone in need give them some money or something hot to drink or at least keep them in your prayers — Hannah (@HannaYasser_) October 22, 2019

The body of a nine-year old girl, “Marwa”, was recovered from the water. She had been electrocuted after the rain hit electricity lines, reports Al-Mesryoon.