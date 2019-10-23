Portuguese / Spanish / English

9-year-old girl dies as rains hit Cairo

Heavy rain in Cairo, Egypt [Twitter]
Heavy rain in the Egyptian capital has caused chaos across Cairo, particularly in the eastern part of the city.

The airport was flooded and flights were delayed. The ministry of aviation shut down Terminal 1 because of water leakage.

The metro was overcrowded.

Traffic was heavy.

The government announced that universities, schools and nurseries were suspended in some areas.

People took to social media to criticise the poor infrastructure and ineffective drainage systems in the city.

Others pointed out that authorities should fix the current capital rather than build a new one in the middle of the desert which is costing $58 billion.

One asked that Egyptians spare a thought for the thousands of homeless people in Cairo who will be suffering during this weather. There are roughly three million homeless children in the capital.

The body of a nine-year old girl, “Marwa”, was recovered from the water. She had been electrocuted after the rain hit electricity lines, reports Al-Mesryoon.

