Libya: 2 civilians killed in shelling by Haftar forces

At least two civilians were killed and three others wounded in an airstrike south of the capital Tripoli by the forces loyal to east Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar, said the UN-recognized government, Anadolu reports.

According to the media office of the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, Haftar’s warplanes targeted residential areas in al-Swani which caused deaths and injuries among civilians.

The GNA media office also said that they bombarded ammunition belonging to Haftar forces in Wadi Al Rabi, south of Tripoli.

Later on Tuesday, amid intensifying clashes in Tripoli, Amnesty International released a report in which it accused both sides of “utter disregard” for the laws of war and possible war crimes committed.

READ: Caesarean deliveries increasing in Libya

“Warring parties… have killed and maimed scores of civilians by launching indiscriminate attacks and using a range of inaccurate explosive weapons in populated urban areas,” the rights watchdog said.

In April, Haftar’s forces launched a military campaign to capture Tripoli from the internationally-recognized GNA. But they have so far failed to make advances.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: One in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.