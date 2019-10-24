Algeria: RND Secretary-General first candidate for presidency

Former Algerian Minister of Culture and Acting Secretary-General of the Democratic National Rally (RND), Ezzedine Mihoubi officially filed his candidacy for the upcoming presidential race.

The Secretary-General of the RND was one member of the regime of ousted President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, against which the people rose up and demanded: “All of them must leave”.

Mihoubi submitted his candidacy to the President of the High Independent Authority for Election, Mohammed Sharafi. He is the first to run for the presidential elections, after meeting the conditions stipulated by the law, especially regarding the application forms, expressed his happiness and considered that the process of collecting signatures and persuading people to participate in the presidential elections was not easy.

Mihoubi, a former journalist, poet and founding member of the Democratic National Rally (RND), is one of Bouteflika’s chief supporters. He became the acting Secretary-General of the RND to replace Ouyahia, who is currently imprisoned for corruption charges.

Mihoubi became the party’s acting Secretary-General after Ouyahia, who is considered, without exaggeration, the most hated politician in Algeria, was summoned by the Supreme Court and placed in temporary custody in El Harrach prison.

Although many were surprised that Mihoubi was able to collect signatures quickly, given the widespread rejection of his party and him personally, the broad representation of the RND across all regions of the country, in addition to the presence of its offices in all governorates and municipalities and having members in elected municipal councils, at the districts and national levels, have helped him in the process of collecting signatures