Libyan Presidential Council calls on United Nations to protect civilians

The Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord called on Tuesday the UN Mission in Libya to “take serious and effective action” to protect civilians instead of merely issuing statements to “reassure those affected”. This came hours after the killing of three children as a result of the bombing of a neighbourhood in Salah Al-Din south of Tripoli, by Khalifa Haftar forces, according to a statement issued by the Council.

In its statement, the Council condemned, in the strongest terms, “Haftar militias’ bombing of residential buildings in Salah Al-Din area, which comes a week after a similar crime in Al-Farnaj area, killing three girls,” stressing: “Every day that passes without deterrent action will lead to further killing of civilians.”

The Council noted that Haftar’s forces have been “encouraged to commit these crimes, amid the absence of a firm and deterrent international position,” blaming the UN mission. The statement pointed out that “the concerned authorities of the Government of National Accord are documenting these crimes and they will coordinate with international human rights and humanitarian organisations to bring the perpetrators before justice.”

“There will be a severe response on the battlefield, with a commitment to the rules of war and the Geneva Conventions,” continued the Council, adding: “These crimes have turned into a continuous and systematic act aimed at terrorising and intimidating civilians, in a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”

The Government of National Accord had earlier announced the killing of three children, due to Haftar forces’ bombing of the south of the capital Tripoli by mortars. A week ago, three sisters were killed, and their mother and brother were injured after Haftar’s airstrikes hit a house in Al-Farnaj area, in the capital.