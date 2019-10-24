The beginning of the end of US policy?

I’m really bamboozled by all the hand-wringing over the retreat of US troops from Middle East soil in recent weeks. Some American soldiers were pelted with rotten vegetables as their convoy rolled out of northern Syria after President Donald Trump said he wanted to extricate America from “endless wars” in the Muslim world.

At the time I don’t believe anyone took him seriously other than his hardcore supporters. Just like his predecessor Barak Obama pledged to shut down Guantanamo, I suspect the real powers at play in Washington thought they would be able to obfuscate, prevaricate and in the end frustrate Trump’s election promises.

While the bizarre decisions coming out of the Oval Office since his arrival have left many Trump advisers and observers breathless and baffled, maybe this time he is doing the right thing even if his methods are unorthodox and chaotic.

With the absence of American troops and firepower from the region, maybe the Arab world will stand a better chance of solving its own problems even if they were caused by Western influence in the first place!

READ: Trump says Turkey’s ceasefire in northern Syria now permanent, sanctions lifted

Removing US troops from Syria did cause a wave of panic and a backlash and, it seems, there’s no welcome for them in neighbouring Iraq either since those enforcing the rules in Baghdad these days say America no longer has permission to stay there. Those Iraqi politicians influenced by Iranian-backed factions were horrified when Trump said he would keep his US troops on standby there to monitor neighbouring Iran.

So while they’re packing up their kit bags it might be an idea to pull out of Afghanistan as well. The US should never have gone to war with the Taliban and they’ve spent their time ever since trying to find ways of getting out, just like the Russians did before them as did subsequent British Armies before them.

What Trump is discovering is that retreating from the region can be just as devastating as diving into ill-conceived wars in terms of human costs. Only one factor is certain and that is the US foreign policy can not bring about peace at the barrel of a gun and its current acts of diplomacy are just as catastrophic as military interventions.

READ: Pentagon chief visits Iraq as US troops withdraw from Syria

As Guardian columnist Simon Jenkins recently observed: “Nothing in the modern history of the Middle East – not the Taliban or the Saddam or Assad regimes – has equalled the horror unleashed by the US’s “wars of 9/11”. They have come to seem as interminable as they are unspeakable.”

Despite putting a wrecking ball through the Middle East Peace Process once and for all by declaring Jerusalem the capital of Israel, withdrawing funding for Palestinian refugees and recognising Tel Aviv’s illegal annexation of the Golan Heights in Syria, Trump may yet redeem himself in part by his bizarre style of leadership.

We could, after all, be witnessing the beginning of the end of nearly a century of destructive US interference in the Middle East made in the wake of the equally destructive British Empire. According to the law of averages this latest US President has, statistically, got to get something right!

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.