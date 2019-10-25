Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestinians take part in the Great March of Return in Gaza

Israeli soldiers positioned in military towers and behind earth mounds along the separation fence in the east of the Gaza Strip fired live and rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at Palestinian civilians
Palestinians take part in the Great March of Return in Gaza on 25 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
An injured Palestinian is being carried away after Israeli forces attacked protesters during the Great March of Return on 25 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Midde East Monitor]

