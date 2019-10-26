Arabs in Israel plan to mark 63rd anniversary of Kafr Qasim Massacre

The High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel has called for marking the 63rd anniversary of the Kafr Qasim Massacre carried out by Israeli occupation soldiers, Arab48.com reported on Friday.

The committee called for the Arabs in schools around Israel to mark this bitter moment, which occurred on 29 October 1956, when the Israeli occupation soldiers killed 49 Palestinians.

“We stressed our call for marking this important event,” the committee stated, asking the school administrations to organise two-hour events regarding the massacre, including cultural and educational activities within schools.

The committee reiterated reinforcing the values of persistence and maintaining “our sole land” in order to obtain “our legitimate rights.”

Arab48.com reported that the committee had prepared resources on the massacre, including poems, films, data and guidelines for teachers.

