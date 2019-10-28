Portuguese / Spanish / English

Demonstration in support of Jordanian Labadi

Activists stage a demonstration in support of Palestinian-Jordanian woman Hiba Al-Labadi
October 28, 2019 at 9:09 pm | Published in: Israel, Jordan, Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
 October 28, 2019 at 9:09 pm
Activists stage a demonstration in support of Palestinian-Jordanian woman Hiba Al-Labadi, who stages a hunger strike after she was arrested by Israeli forces, in front of the Ofer Prison in Ramallah, West Bank on 28 October, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
