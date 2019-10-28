Election delegation arrives in Gaza

A delegation from the Palestinian Elections Committee entered the Gaza Strip on Sunday evening for a meeting with factional and NGO officials, Safa news agency has reported.

The delegation included the head of the Committee, Hanna Nasser, Executive Director Hisham Kuheil and his deputy, Ashraf Al-Shuaibi. On Saturday, Kuheil explained that the delegation would meet with Hamas and NGO officials in order to get to know their positions in relation to holding the elections.

In response to a factional initiative, the head of the Hamas Political Bureau, former Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh, announced the unconditional agreement of his movement to holding the presidential, parliamentary and Palestinian National Council elections.

Although rival faction Fatah has not responded officially, several senior officials rejected the initiative and said that they would only agree to hold parliamentary elections.

READ: Israel considers halting Palestinian exports and imports