Oman: Shura Council elections start via electronic vote

The electoral process of the Omani Shura Council has begun Saturday morning, as voters started casting their ballots in the 110 polling stations, reported the official Oman News Agency (ONA).

The Omanis cast their votes electronically to elect 86 members who will represent them in the Shura Council for the ninth period (2019-2023), with 637 candidates, including 40 women.

The process includes the election of members once every four years, reaching the ninth term of the council since its establishment in 1991, this year.

Omanis living abroad voted electronically, on 19 October, for the first time.

After the voting is over, the electronic voting forms printed through the device will be collected in ad hoc security envelopes and handed over to higher levels until it reaches the committee entrusted with pilling, sorting and subsequently announcing the results at a later date, which has not been specified yet.