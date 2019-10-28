Trump tells Europe to ‘have fun’ catching Daesh citizens again

US President Donald Trump used a speech on Sunday to threaten Britain and other European countries that he would drop Daesh fighters on their borders if they don’t start to repatriate their nationals who went to Syria to join the terrorist group.

The government have been a “tremendous disappointment” in their response to this issue, insisted Trump.

“I told them, ‘Take your [Daesh] fighters.’ And they didn’t want them. They said, ‘We don’t want them’. They came from France, they came from Germany, they came from the UK. They came from a lot of countries.”

He suggested that the governments in question could “have fun catching them” again.

READ: Baghdadi ‘died like a dog’ says Trump, without hearing the audio

Trump went on to say that said Daesh fighters could potentially “walk back” to their respective countries, and pointed out that they would not be able to reach the United States as there was “lots of water” between Syria and the US.

He added that the US refuses to pay to keep Daesh terrorists locked up in Guantanamo Bay for 50 years.

European countries have been reluctant to take back nationals who have gone to Syria to join the international extremists in Syria.

This latest move comes as British citizen Shamima Begum, who ran away from home to become a Daesh bride when she was 15, starts her appeal to reverse the British government’s decision to revoke her British citizenship, a move which was illegal under international law as it rendered her stateless.

Save the Children UK found out recently that around 60 British children are trapped in north-east Syria after fleeing from Daesh control.