Hamas: No progress over Saudi Arabia holding Palestinian prisoners 

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement said on Monday that no progress has been made towards resolving the crisis of Palestinian prisoners being held in Saudi Arabia.

The head of the Hamas National Relations Office described the Saudi detention of Palestinians as “inexplicable and unacceptable”. The movement continues to hope for the immediate release of all Palestinians detained by the Kingdom, explained Husam Badran.

In a previous statement, Hamas revealed that its 81-year-old representative in Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Al-Khoudari, is among more than 60 Palestinians detained by Saudi Arabia. His son is also among the detainees.

According to Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri, there have been contacts with the Saudi authorities and other mediators to resolve the issue of the prisoners. On Monday, though, Badran insisted that there had been no positive developments.

Those being held prisoner, added Badran, have lived in the Kingdom for decades and called it home. “They should be respected, not sent to prison.”

