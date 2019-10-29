Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq questions its reliance on US as ally

October 29, 2019 at 3:17 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, Iran, Iraq, Middle East, News, Russia, US
Iraqi President, Barham Salih on 26 November 2008 in Baghdad [Ali Al-Saadi- Pool/Getty Images]
Iraqi President Barham Salih yesterday said that he was no longer “sure” he can rely on the United States (US) as an ally.

Speaking to US’ Axios, Salih explained that he was “ready to recalibrate” Iraq’s relationship with other countries, including Iran and Russia.

“The US is an important ally, partner,” he pointed out, adding that he wanted the US-Iraqi relationship “to continue.”

“Definitely we don’t want our territory to be used,” the Iraqi president stressed.

The Iraqi government, Salih noted, was valuing its 16-years-long alliance with the US after America’s invasion of Iraq.

“The staying power of the US is being questioned in a very, very serious way,” he said, explaining that Washington allies were “worried about the dependability of the White House.”

