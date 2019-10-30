Free Syrian Army announces capture of 16 pro-regime soldiers

The Free Syrian Army (FSA) yesterday announced the capture of 16 members of the Syria regime’s army and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Al Hasakah countryside.

“Following attempts by a number of the Syrian army and the SDF fighters to infiltrate into the Ras Al-Ain village, 16 of them, including an officer with the rank of lieutenant, were captured,” FSA spokesman, Youssef Hamoud, told Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA).

This was in addition to “the fall of more than 25 elements between the dead and wounded”, he added.

An FSA military commander recently announced his forces had taken control of the eastern part of Ras Al-Ain village. “Over the past few days, 13 villages in the vicinity of Ras Al-Ain were seized,” he said.

Pro-Syrian regime media sources recently reported that the FSA had fired a mortar shell on the Al-Darbasiyah crossing in the north-western countryside of Al-Hasakah while Russian military police patrols were passing through. He added that the attack had killed six soldiers.

