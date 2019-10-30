MEMO to host 8th Palestine Book Awards in London

Middle East Monitor will be hosting the 8th annual Palestine Book Awards in London on Friday evening to honour and celebrate the best newly published books relating to any subject on Palestine.

More than 40 English language books were entered in this year’s competition with seven having been shortlisted by a panel of judges. The winners will be announced at a private Awards Ceremony being held in London.

A Pre-Launch Evening will be open to members of the public and will be held tomorrow at the P21 Gallery. Audience members will have the opportunity to hear first-hand what inspired the authors to write their books and hear more about their backgrounds and future plans. All shortlisted books will also be available to purchase at special discounted rates on the night, with authors available to autograph them.

All this year’s shortlisted authors will be joining us the Palestine Book Awards, they are:

Isabella Hammad will be joining the conversation via Skype.

Launched in 2012, the Palestine Book Awards honours, commemorates and recognises the best authored works on the subject of Palestine. It has grown ever more influential and popular, with the number of submissions growing significantly.

