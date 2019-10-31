Sudan withdraws 10,000 Sudanese soldiers from Yemen

As many as 10,000 Sudanese soldiers withdrew from Yemen. They returned to their country, Deputy Head of the Sovereign Council of Sudan and the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, has declared.

Dagalo’s remarks were reported yesterday by an anti former regime newspaper, Al-Tayyar, which quoted well-informed sources as saying. The Sudanese newspaper did not name the sources.

The sources said that General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, known by his nickname Hemeti, expressed his unwillingness to send new troops to Yemen in replacement to the forces that arrived in the capital Khartoum, without mentioning further details.

According to the newspaper, Hemeti’s statements came in a tripartite meeting held on Tuesday. They gathered representatives of the Council of Sovereignty, the cabinet, and the Forces of Freedom and Change, which have led the protest movement in the country.

Up to 11:20 GMT, there was no official comment from the Sudanese authorities on what has been reported by Al-Tayyar newspaper.

On 24 July, Sudanese forces took part in the Saudi-led Arab coalition at war with rebels in Yemen, withdrew from some areas in western Yemen, according to a military source.