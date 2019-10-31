US moving to remove Sudan from list of states sponsors of terrorism

Acting US embassy in Sudan, Brian Shukan, revealed that efforts are underway to remove Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

According to Sputnik, the US official explained: “This may take some time,” following a meeting between Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan in his office at the Republican Palace, and Shukan, to discuss prospects of cooperation between Sudan and the US.

Al-Burhan stressed that the US must play an effective role in removing Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, highlighting the importance of positively considering the real change brought about by the revolution and the practical measures that it entailed in favour of a change in Sudan.

Sudan has been on the list of state sponsors of terrorism since 1993. On Monday, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry called on the United States to establish a joint mechanism to negotiate the removal of Sudan from such a list.

Ilham Mohamed Ahmed, an assistant undersecretary at the Sudanese Foreign Ministry, referred to the need to reintroduce a joint plan to resume the dialogue with the United States to remove Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

Ahmed made these statements, following a meeting in her office with Shukan.