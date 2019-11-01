Libya: GNA Minister of Education resigns

The Minister of Education of the Government of National Accord, Osman Abdel Jalil, announced his resignation, on the background of the division of the ministry into two: one for public education and the other for higher education.

Abdel Jalil issued the statements on Thursday, during his participation in a joint meeting with the GNA Minister of Local Government, reported Anadolu.

He stated that his resignation comes following the Presidential Council’s decision to restructure the Ministry of Education and divide it into two ministries.

According to Anadolu’s correspondent, the resignation of Abdel Jalil comes days after teachers demonstrated in front of the headquarters of the Presidential Council, demanding a pay raise and replacing the Minister of Education.