Dahlan attacks Erdogan

The former Fatah lieutenant, who is close to the ruling family of the UAE, Mohammed Dahlan, launched a fierce attack on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Dahlan told MBC Masr that Erdogan considers himself the Leader of the Faithful. He also accused the Turkish president of stealing gold from the Central Bank of Libya, and providing a safe environment for the former Daesh leader, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, in areas controlled by Turkey in northern Syria.

Dahlan said: “Erdogan is delusional and mentally unstable, wishing to resurrect the Ottoman Empire in order to occupy the Arab world,” adding that he had seized control of Egypt at a time when the Egyptian authorities overlooked his plan, about the era of late President Mohamed Morsi.

Dahlan accused the Turkish government of controlling terrorist organisations in Syria, saying that Qatar is funding those extremist groups.

Dahlan also conveyed that the Turkish president had received the “Diyah” (blood money) of the Marmara victims, saying he would not be affected by the Turkish attack targeting him.

Dahlan’s comments drew disgruntled reactions from Twitter users who said that the former Palestinian official was following the instructions of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

Activists asserted that Dahlan’s remarks showed his rage against the accusations made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who said that the former is working for Israel.

Cavusoglu indicated that the UAE had tried to appoint Dahlan in the position of the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.