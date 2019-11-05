Portuguese / Spanish / English

Trump speaks with Egypt’s Sisi, backs talks on disputed Ethiopia dam

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi laughs while US President Donald Trump make a statement to the press in New York, US on 20 September 2017 City [Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty]
US President Donald Trump spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday and voiced support for negotiations between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over a giant hydroelectric dam on Ethiopia’s Blue Nile, the White House said, Reuters reports.

Egypt’s foreign minister said last week the Trump administration had invited the three countries to a meeting in Washington on Nov. 6 to try to break the deadlock in the talks.

Egypt fears the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) could restrict already scarce supplies of water from the Nile, on which it is almost entirely dependent. Ethiopia says the dam is crucial to its economic development.

“President Trump expressed support for Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan’s ongoing negotiations to reach a collaborative agreement on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

The statement did not mention any meeting in Washington.

In recent weeks, Egypt has called for an external mediator on the issue, saying three-way talks have been exhausted.

Ethiopia has previously rejected the idea, and is expected to start filling the reservoir behind the dam next year.

