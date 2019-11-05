US setting up 2 new bases in oil-rich eastern Syria

The United States has begun building two bases in the oil-rich governorate of Deir Ez-Zor which is under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in eastern Syria, Anadolu Agency reported.

The news agency quoted local sources as saying that the United States has reinforced its military presence in the area after the Turkish army launched Operation Peace Spring on 9 October to rid the area of Kurdish fighters.

According to the sources; the reinforcements included 250 to 300 additional soldiers, armoured vehicles, heavy weapons and ammunitions.

The US army is present at a number of bases and other military posts in Deir Ez-Zor after expelling Daesh from the governorate over the past three years.

According to media analysts, the US was not pleased with the Turkish-Russian agreement on northern Syria and decided to return to the areas it withdrew from. Others have said that the US has return to reclaim military equipment it had left behind.

Last month, the Pentagon announced in a statement that it would send more troops to protect oil wells in eastern Syria.

READ: 900 US troops to be left in Syria after ‘withdrawal’