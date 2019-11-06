Morocco group criticises artists’ participated in Israel exhibition

The Moroccan Association of Fine Arts and the Moroccan Syndicate of Professional Fine Artists on Monday criticised artists who accepted an invitation to participate in the 4th Edition of the Jerusalem Biennale “Ziara”.

In a joint statement, the organisation said “the artists who accepted the invitation represent only themselves, and therefore do not respect the philosophical or humanitarian orientations of our two bodies, which have always been on the side of the Palestinian people in their struggles.”

“Whatever the motives that led these artists to accept the invitation, whether material, moral or political, they did not take into account that their participation would be seen as representation of their country like when any citizen participates in an international gathering,” the statement added.

Both organisations stressed that neither Morocco nor its associations have given these artists a mandate to participate.

On Thursday, Moroccan government spokesman Hassan Abyaba categorically denied any trade ties with Israel.

