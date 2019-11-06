Syria regime doesn’t present proposals at constitution drafting committee 

The Syrian opposition said yesterday that the regime delegation did not submit any proposals or ideas during the first session of the constitution-drafting committee meeting held at the UN headquarters in Geneva.

Opposition sources said the opposition delegation has submitted a working paper of the proposals presented last week during the expanded committee meeting, adding that the civil society representatives orally presented a range of proposals during yesterday meeting.

The sources stressed that the regime delegation did not present any ideas neither orally nor in writing. The Syrian regime delegation did not comment on the allegations.

Last week, UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen released the Code of Conduct approved by the co-chair of the opposition and co-chair for the Syrian regime which stipulates that the negotiating parties “show respect and tact toward members and refrain from inflammatory speeches and personal attacks”.

