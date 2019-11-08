Algeria: Gaid Salah accuses ‘gang’ of undermining trust between people and army

The Algerian army’s Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaid Salah, accused the regime of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and its followers of trying to “undermine trust between the army and the people by promoting the slogan of “civilian not a military state,” calling it a “gang.”

Gaid Salah spoke at the opening of a historic symposium entitled: The role of the army in society, organised by the Ministry of Defence in the Algerian capital, and has been broadcast on state television.

Giad Salah said: “the gang is trying to mislead public opinion by spreading malicious ideas aimed at striking the robust trust between the people and its army. This is in order to manipulate the fate of Algeria and exploit the current situation.