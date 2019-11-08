Egypt: Al-Azhar Grand Imam warns Sisi of injustice

Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has warned Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi against injustice.

Al-Tayeb reminded the Egyptian president that the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) warned of injustice three times during his last sermon, pointing out that there are 190 verses in the Qur’an and 70 Ahadith – prophetic narrations – that warn against injustice.

During his speech on the occasion of the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday which was marked yesterday in the presence of Al-Sisi, Sheikh Al-Azhar noted that the Prophet’s final speech was not for Muslims only, but also for all mankind.

He added that Islam is for all humanity and calls for equality among all people, and Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was a prophet of peace and humanitarian values.

He went on to express full confidence in Al-Sisi’s wisdom and devotion to the nation at a time of global unrest.

There is a dispute between the two figures, which came to light in 2017, when Al-Sisi addressed the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar in an improvised speech, saying to him: “You tired me, Mawlana.”

Al-Tayeb was one of the most prominent supporters of the military coup on 3 July 2013 which overthrew the Muslim Brotherhood’s rule and brought Al-Sisi to power. However, he has often received many presidential signals confirming dissatisfaction with his performance. He has also been frequently attacked by media loyalists of the regime.