Lebanon continues consultations to name new PM

Lebanese President Michel Aoun is continuing his consultations with the country’s political parties to facilitate the formation of a new government, ten days after the resignation of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s cabinet, the Lebanese presidency said in a statement.

According to the statement, Aoun continues his contacts in preparation to set the date for the binding parliamentary consultations to appoint a new prime minister.

Meanwhile, Qatar News Agency (QNA) quoted political sources in Beirut as saying that Hariri, who is heading a caretaker government, and outgoing Foreign Minister, Gebran Bassil, have discussed naming a new prime minister and the formation of a new government.

The sources added that the two men have discussed proposals to form a new government, and that Hariri and Bassil will review with their allies the content of the meeting.

Since October, Lebanon has witnessed popular protests against deteriorating living conditions, corruption and unemployment.

The protesters demand the formation of a government of technocrats.

