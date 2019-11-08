Turkey to start extraditing Daesh members November 11

Turkey will start extraditing captured Daesh terrorists on November 11 to their home countries, according to Turkey’s interior minister, Anadolu reports.

“PYD releases Daesh terrorists and we capture them,” Suleyman Soylu told an opening ceremony in Turkish capital Ankara.

“We tell Europe that we will send those [Daesh terrorists] back to you, and we hopefully start as of Monday,” Soylu said, adding that they are citizens of European countries.

Ankara tells Europe that it will send Daesh members back to their own countries, but European countries refuse, saying that Daesh terrorists were denationalized.

“They [European countries] say, we revoked their citizenship so you can do whatever you want [with them],” Soylu added.

“Turkey will extradite them no matter what,” he stressed.

